New images from aftermath of wild SF crash

More images have emerged from the crash of an allegedly stolen car landing upside down after crashing down a staircase.

A man has reportedly told police he was carjacked a few blocks from where the car smashed through the barrier on a dead-end street and flipped as it tumbled down a steep hill and staircase to Sanchez Street in the Castro on Saturday evening.

A witness shared a photo of three people near the car moments after it plummeted.

Witnesses had previously told KTVU that the incident began with a carjacking, but police have not confirmed that.

Several people emerged from the crash and could be seen running up the Sanchez Stairs before first responders arrived.

The falling car tore apart a tree and made its massive impact where moments before there had been pedestrians crossing the street.