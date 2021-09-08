Expand / Collapse search

New rooftop restaurant coming to Union Square in San Francisco

By KTVU staff
Union Square
With sweeping views of San Francisco, Chotto Matte is set to open in 2022.

San Francisco - A new rooftop restaurant is coming to San Francisco's Union Square.

Serving Japanese-Peruvian cuisine, Chotto Matte, is currently under construction on corner of Stockton and O'Farrell in the busy shopping district.

According to the San Francisco Business Times, the restaurant will occupy 1,400 square feet of prime rooftop real estate, plus a massive 3,000 square-feet open air rooftop with sweeping views of the city.

It's expected to open next year.