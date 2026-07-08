article

The Brief San Francisco International Airport will begin accepting bids from private operators in September to build an exclusive, luxury private terminal. The planned terminal will offer high-end amenities, including private TSA security screening, an exclusive lounge, and direct chauffeur service to aircraft. Expected to open by late 2028 at the earliest, the service would be similar to an existing model at LAX where one-way visits cost between $895 and nearly $5,000.



San Francisco International Airport may soon offer an entirely private luxury terminal experience for travelers willing to pay a premium price.

Luxury Terminal Plans Unveiled at SFO

SFO officials announced plans to begin accepting bids this September from private operators to construct and manage a brand-new private terminal. The exclusive facility is designed to provide passengers with a highly personalized, expedited airport experience.

"I think really what it feeds into is, there’s so much interest in a premium experience in air travel, and I think that’s why you see, number one, airport lounge development continuing to be so popular," said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel. "You see it playing out on board aircraft as well, as airlines are investing in that experience."

Premium Services and Local Demand

The proposed terminal would offer an array of high-end amenities that go far beyond standard airport accommodations. Passengers utilizing the facility would have access to a private luxury lounge, standalone in-and-out security screening completely separated from the main terminals, and a car-to-plane valet service to chauffeur travelers directly onto the tarmac.

Demand for premium aviation services is expected to continue to grow in the region, driven in part by a recent influx of artificial intelligence wealth into the Bay Area economy.

If the project moves forward as planned, the new terminal will be constructed along North Access Road, situated directly across from the San Francisco Bay. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) currently operates a similar private terminal layout.

"Whereas airlines have always maintained special services for VIPs, this is essentially a service that anyone could pay for to get that same type of experience," said Yakel.

High Prices Face Mixed Traveler Reaction

The convenience of an exclusive terminal experience comes with a significant price tag. At LAX, tiered service rates for the private terminal experience start at $895 and reach just under $5,000 per one-way visit. While SFO has not yet announced its official pricing structure, local travelers are already debating the value of the upcoming project.

"There’s so much money in the Bay Area, that people they can afford it to have 10 million dollar homes and a bunch of cars," said San Francisco resident Franco Trudu.

Other airport patrons questioned whether the extreme cost is justified given the efficiency of existing expedited programs.

"TSA Pre already gets you through in like 3, 4 or 5 minutes, almost always," said one traveler.

Timeline for Construction

SFO officials said they hoped to officially award a lease to the winning private terminal bidder by December.

The new terminal is projected to open by late 2028 at the earliest.