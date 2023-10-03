Fleet Week: New submarine to be named for the city of San Francisco

Sailors and Marines have landed in San Francisco and are exploring the city as Fleet Week picks up steam. Now there is word that the city has been picked for a special honor.

The secretary of the Navy was here for Fleet Week festivities and announced that a new submarine would be named for the city of San Francisco.

"USS San Francisco, SSN 810 once commissioned will be our nation's newest Virginia class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine," said Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy.

The announcement of that new submarine, which will be named San Francisco, came as city and federal officials visited John P. Murtha, the amphibious transport dock ship currently at piers 30-32.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been named as the sponsor of that new sub, which will be the fourth Navy vessel to bear the name San Francisco.

Those officials discussed San Francisco's long history with the military and Navy in particular.

City officials also said that along with the fun that comes with Fleet Week, there will be some serious work as well as military and civilian emergency responders work side by side to prepare and practice for any major disaster that could strike.

Mayor London Breed was also pier side. She reflected on the important role that Fleet Week plays for the city of San Francisco. Its financial impact on the city has been frequently discussed, with a million or so visitors expected; but the mayor also said the event allows the city to put its best foot forward.

"Fleet Week gives us an opportunity for San Francisco to shine," said Mayor Breed. "For visitors to come from all over, the city has the most perfect weather this week and we couldn't be more excited."

This year there has been an effort to extend Fleet Week inland, with more than three dozen concerts like one that took place in Salesforce Park Tuesday featuring Marine and Navy bands.

Ship tours are set to get underway Wednesday, and the air shows, are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

