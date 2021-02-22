New York, Houston and Atlanta have opened schools; San Francisco has not

Students from San Francisco public schools will attend class online again outdoors as yet another "Zoom-in" protest is scheduled Monday morning to persuade officials to reopen classrooms for in-person learning.

Most major cities across the country from New York, Houston and Atlanta have now partially reopened their public schools for elementary students. Chicago plans to in March.

But not San Francisco.

Nearly a year after the school districts' 52,000 students had to begin school online-only, they're still taking class that way.

A group of about 2,000 SFUSD parents who are upset and frustrated about that are hosting another "Zoom-in" protest.

Students will bring their computers to attend their distance-learning classes outdoors, together, instead of at home at Dolores Park in the Mission District.

A day of "Zoom-in" demonstrations was first held last week, when students and their parents gathered in front of several San Francisco schools, including near Midtown Terrace Park near Twin Peaks.

San Francisco's school board will also vote Tuesday on a plan to re-open city schools.

A tentative agreement between the school district and the teachers union was reached on when elementary schools will open: After school staff members are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and when San Francisco is in the less restrictive red or orange tiers.

But there is still not tentative agreement on what classes or the schedule will look like, once schools reopen.

The city of San Francisco is continuing its lawsuit against both the school district and school board over a lack of a complete plan to immediately reopen.

City leaders point out with universal masking and smaller groups of kids - schools can reopen safely.

And that San Francisco's more than 15,000 private and parochial school students have been attending class in person since September and that community learning hubs have been operating for months - without any outbreaks or major problems - even during the winter coronavirus surge.