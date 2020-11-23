Newsom: California COVID-19 ICU admissions up 55%

article

California's battle with COVID-19 continues to worsen as ICU admissions trend upwards.

During a press briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom said there has been a rapid increase in hospitalizations and ICU transfers.

Over the last two weeks, hospitalizations ticked up to 77%, and ICU admissions now at 55%.

The governor highlighted a new statistic that shows 60% of new cases across the state are between the ages of 18-49. He underscored that the virus does not exclusively infect those who are older or have underlying health conditions.

"It transcends. It impacts all populations and of course not equal in terms of its ultimate impact, nonetheless the cases the disproportionately impact 18 to 49-year-olds."