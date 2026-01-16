California awards $419M to combat homelessness in SF, LA and San Diego

article

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday spoke alongside San Francisco leaders about newly awarded funding aimed at continuing efforts to reduce homelessness in the city.

By the numbers:

Newsom announced that the state will award $419 million to San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego as part of the state’s Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention program. HHAP funding provides social services and permanent and interim housing. The awards represent three of 42 regional applications submitted in the sixth round of funding, with additional awards expected in the coming months, Newsom's office said.

Here's a breakdown of how the money will be awarded:

San Francisco $39.9 million: for two shelters and three navigation centers through June 2029—serving more than 600 adults and 75 youth nightly—with additional support for the San Francisco Online Navigation and Entry System.

Los Angeles County, the cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Glendale, Long Beach and Pasadena $328.8 million: to fund operations and services for interim housing, rapid rehousing and subsidies, and encampment resolution efforts.

San Diego $50.9 million: to fund existing emergency shelters and expand emergency shelter capacity—including through hotel/motel vouchers—in addition to investments in permanent housing solutions.

The governor’s visit comes a day after San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie delivered his first State of the City address, during which he said the city spends about $1 billion on homelessness.

Lurie highlighted what he described as major gains over the past year in reducing homelessness. He said shelter capacity has increased by 40% and encampments have decreased by 44% since 2024.

Looking ahead, the mayor said the city is partnering with the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Health to open a new "reset center," staffed by health officials to offer help to unhoused people struggling with addiction.

"If someone is openly using drugs on our streets, they will be arrested and brought to the reset center where they will have a chance to detox and get treatment, and this will also allow our police officers to get back on the beat faster," Lurie said.

Lurie and the Board of Supervisors also passed legislation to move families from RVs into housing. He said the city has created 600 treatment-focused beds, which has helped move some people off the streets.