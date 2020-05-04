Newsom: Certain retail sectors can open at the end of the week

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced that the state would be allowing certain retail sectors to reopen as soon as the end of the week as long as they meet a set of rules.

On Thursday, the state would be providing new guidelines to allow for certain retail sectors to reopen. He gave a few examples, including bookstores, clothing, toys, sporting goods stores, and florists, noting that Mother's Day is on Sunday.

He also discussed allowing restaurants and hospitality industries to reopen in a "thoughtful and judicious" manner. Though he did not provide an exact timeframe on that.

“As early as the end of this week you will have the capacity as a retailer...to begin to reopen for pickup," he said. "We are entering the next phase this week. This is a very positive sign," he said. "The data says it can happen."