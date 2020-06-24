Newsom: Counties will face financial consequences if they flout shelter-in-place orders

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that counties where leaders don't adhere to shelter-in-place orders, especially when they have signed "attestations," will have to face financial consequences.

By that, Newsom meant that California's counties must comply with state and federal COVID-19 rules if they want part of up to $2.5 billion in funding through the state budget, according to details of a budget deal expected to win approval in the Legislature, first reported by the Sacramento Bee.

Newsom also implored members of the public to help out too and do their part, as the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise.

"We cannot do what we've continued to do for the last few weeks," Newsom said. "As we go back to our old habits, we are spreading the virus."

Addressing the strong desire for playdates and get-togethers, Newsom said people have to remember to wear masks, stop hugging each other and keep at least six feet apart from each other.

Newsom also apologized to the health directors, who have been getting death threats, including Santa Clara County Dr. Sara Cody, and those who have been forced to quit their jobs because some members of the public are angry at the shelter-in-place orders.

And then he listed off a host of data to show why vigilance is necessary.

On Monday, Newsom said there were 4,230 cases statewide, a number that shot up to 7,149 cases on Wednesday -- a 69% increase in two days.

Newsom also pointed on the "positivity rate," which is down overall, but ticking upwards over the last week or so.

During the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in late March and early April, the rate was about 40 percent. Today it's about 5.6 percent.

And while the overall rate is down, Newsom noted that last week, the positivity rate was 4.8 percent.

Hospitalizations have also increased by 29% increase over 14 days, he said.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.