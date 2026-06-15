Oliver Tree death: Fans pour out support for Santa Cruz artist

The Brief Santa Cruz indie artist Oliver Tree, 32, was among six people who were killed in a crash on Sunday morning after two helicopters collided in Rio de Janeiro. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision and the identities of those involved in the crash alongside Tree and content creator Gaspar Prim Díaz. Fans shared messages across social media platforms following the news of the artist's death shortly after his world tour kicked off.



Santa Cruz indie artist Oliver Tree was among six people killed Sunday morning when two helicopters collided in Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro's Military Fire Department said a passenger list showed singer Oliver Tree Nickell, known professionally as Oliver Tree, among those aboard one of the helicopters. Officials have not yet identified the victims' bodies.

Santa Cruz artist dead

What they're saying:

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision and the identities of those involved in the crash alongside Tree and content creator Gaspar Prim Díaz.

Fans shared messages across social media platforms following the news of the artist's death shortly after his world tour kicked off.

"I had tickets, and I'm so sad," Instagram user Lace Taylor wrote. "Happy I saw him once before."

Tree’s ex-girlfriend, alternative music artist Melanie Martinez, said in an Instagram story that she's struggling to come to terms with his death.

"It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone," she wrote. "He was so dedicated to his art, which I admired and respected so deeply."

She went on to describe memories of him and his personality.

"He had such a soft heart and was a true artist in every way," Martinez said. "Rest in peace, Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle… All my love."

The Rio Theatre, a performing arts venue in Santa Cruz, also paid tribute to Tree. A marquee outside the theater read: "Oliver Tree, RIP You Will B Missed."

According to KQED, Tree was once a part of the Santa Cruz ska band Irony and studied business at San Francisco State University. He was instantly recognizable for his "cartoonish fashion choices and bizarre wigs."

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Tree's musical impact

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Tree took the music scene by storm in 2020 with his first studio album, titled "Ugly Is Beautiful," which featured hits like "Life Goes On," and "Alien Boy." Prior to his first album release, he had collaborated with several dubstep artists, which grew his skills and following.

He continued his journey with the albums "Cowboy Tears," "Alone in a Crowd," and his most recent release in April 2026, "Love You Madly Hate You Badly."

The World’s First World Tour was for his latest project, and was slated for 70 dates and over 30 countries.

The user "israfill" on X said, "He was everywhere on my playlist last year. This hits harder than I expected."

Another user on X said, "Oliver Tree was truly one of my all time favourite artists to not just listen to but watch as well. You could tell how much talent poured out him. There’ll never be another artist like him again rip."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Oliver Tree performs onstage during weekend one, day three of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

The Associated Press reported that the Argentine streaming channel Blender named content creator Gaspar Prim Díaz, known as Gaspi, was also aboard one of the helicopters.

Gaspi, 23, had accumulated 2.8 million followers on YouTube.

"Thanks for your art, your magic and your sensibility, every one of us will miss you," Blender said on its account.

Singer-songwriter Kid Cudi also paid tribute to Tree on X, posting a statement and sharing several memorial posts.

"Spoke to Oliver a few weeks ago. This is heartbreaking," he said. "A really amazing and beautiful human. This [expletive] sucks bad. Sending all my prayers and love to the families dealing with losses. Oliver, we love you, forever."