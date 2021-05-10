Newsom expands drought emergency to these Bay Area counties

As of Monday, 41 counties across California are under a drought emergency, representing 30% of the state's population.

Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded his drought emergency proclamation to include counties where the Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake run through.

The governor's office said accelerated action is needed in those counties, which include Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, and Solano counties, to protect public health, safety, and the environment. A drought emergency had already been declared in Sonoma County on April 21.

"Climate change-induced early warm temperatures and extremely dry soils have further depleted the expected runoff water from the Sierra-Cascade snowpack, resulting in historic and unanticipated reductions in the amount of water flowing to major reservoirs," Newsom's office said.