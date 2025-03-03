Newsom orders state agencies return to in-office work

article

The Brief The executive order directs state agencies to establish a new default expectation of at least four in-office days per week for employees by July 1. Newsom's office said "experience and research" shows in-person work fosters accountability, cohesion, creativity and communication.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday issued an executive order requiring state agencies to have employees begin coming into the office at least four days a week.

The order – officially titled Executive Order N-22-25 – directs state agencies under Newsom's authority to revise their telework policies "to reflect a new default expectation of at least four in-office days per week" by July 1.

The backstory:

Newsom's administration in April directed state agencies to mandate two in-office days per week for employees, with the justification that "experience and research" shows that in-person work fosters higher degrees of accountability, cohesion, creativity and communication, while also allowing more opportunities for mentorship and collaboration.

The Monday executive order further justified the four-day in-office mandate by claiming that the benefits of in-person work are undermined by the "non-aligned" work schedules of employees working under the previous two-day in-office minimum.

"State employees are the backbone of our government, and we are blessed in California with public servants who devote their time and talents to the smooth operation of critical services and public infrastructure," Newsom said. "In-person work makes us all stronger — period. When we work together, collaboration improves, innovation thrives, and accountability increases. That means better service, better solutions, and better results for Californians, while still allowing flexibility."

Big picture view:

Newsom's order also directs state agencies to streamline the hiring process for former federal employees seeking employment in key roles, such as those in forest management, firefighting, natural resource management, healthcare and weather forecasting.

Additionally, the executive order allows for telework flexibilities granted on a case-by-case basis, to be determined by an individual's circumstances. In accordance with Newsom's order, CalHR will issue statewide guidance on appropriate exceptions that will address employees whose positions require telework and employees who do not live near their duty stations who were hired with a mutually agreed-upon telework arrangement.

The order also strongly encourages independent constitutional offices — including the Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Controller, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Treasurer, and Insurance Commissioner — to adopt similar in-office mandates to "improve operational efficiency."

Local perspective:

Newsom's order comes the week after San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie set an April 28 deadline for a similar change which will affect 10,000 city employees.

Lurie said the adjustment would improve in-office communication and boost the local economy. He has also pushed private companies to bring more workers back to downtown San Francisco to help the city recover from the pandemic.