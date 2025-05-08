SF Archbishop, Newsom, Pelosi react to first American pope

Reaction from prominent Bay Area Catholics was a mix of pride and surprise as the world watched the Vatican balcony on Thursday, and saw the American-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, 69, greet the world for the first time as newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

"An American Pope, I never thought I would see that. Certainly not in our lifetime, but it's a sign of hope for everyone," Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco said.

"He himself is a good example of what a bridge is, being a North American, born and raised in Chicago," Cordileone said. "But spending so much of his priesthood in Latin America and Peru in particular, working with the poor. So he knows both worlds."

Pope Leo XIV told the crowd in Rome, "We can be a missionary church, a church that builds bridges, that is always open to receive everyone."

That message of building bridges, comes at a time when the Catholic Church and the United States face deep divisions over issues such as immigration policies, same-sex marriage and families, abortion rights, war, and religious tensions.

READ: Who is Cardinal Robert Prevost? Leo XIV is first American pope

As head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV became one of the world's most powerful political leaders, with some 1.4 billion followers around the world.

His predecessor, the late Pope Francis, did not hesitate to use that platform at times, to criticize politicians, including President Trump, for immigration and mass deportation policies.

"To have the Pope from the United States of America. That's a great honor. That's a great honor," President Trump said on Thursday.

Featured article

Across the aisle, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a devout Catholic, posted a statement noting the connection to Pope Leo, who advocated for working people.

"It is heartening that His Holiness continued the blessing that Pope Francis gave on Easter Sunday: ‘God loves everyone. Evil will not prevail,'" Pelosi said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, also Catholic, posted a statement saying, "In a fractured world, we pray his voice becomes a bridge — between faiths, nations, and beliefs — and a force for peace rooted in our shared humanity."

Non-Catholics are also watching to see what path Pope Leon XIV will take. Former President Obama noted the Chicago connection.

"Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith," Obama said.

The new pope is scheduled to hold a mass at the Sistine Chapel on Friday.

Then on Monday he is scheduled to have his first meeting with the media.

Jana Katsuyama is a reporter for KTVU. Email Jana at jana.katsuyama@fox.com. Call her at 510-326-5529. Or follow her on Twitter @JanaKTVU and read her other reports on her bio page.