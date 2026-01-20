Newsom tells Europe to 'have a backbone' with Trump over tariffs

The Brief California Gov. Gavin Newsom is attending the gathering in Davos, Switzerland and used the forum to criticize international leaders he said are complying with the president. He urged European leaders to "have a backbone" when it comes to Trump. Experts interpret Newsom’s national and international confrontations with former President Donald Trump as a way to raise his profile ahead of a possible 2028 presidential run.



Several world leaders are in Davos, Switzerland, this week for an annual international summit, where discussions have included reactions to the idea involving Greenland.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is attending the gathering and used the forum to criticize international leaders he said are complying with the president.

What they're saying:

Newsom said European leaders need to decide their own course but argued they have been "played," calling the situation embarrassing.

And he urged them to "have a backbone" against Trump, especially as it relates to tariffs.

"I can't take this complicity, people rolling over," Newsom said. "I should have brought a bunch of kneepads for all these world leaders. I mean, this is pathetic."

Newsom referenced Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado's ceremonially giving Trump her Nobel Peace Prize, saying, "I hope people understand how pathetic they look."

He added: "The Europeans need to decide for themselves what to do, but one thing they can't do, is what they've been doing, and they've been played. This guy is playing folks for fools, and it's embarrassing."

Big picture view:

Experts interpret Newsom’s national and international confrontations with former President Donald Trump as a way to raise his profile ahead of a possible 2028 presidential run.