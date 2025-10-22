NFL moves Pro Bowl to Moscone Center for Super Bowl week

article

The Brief The NFL's Pro Bowl game will be played at the Moscone Center on Feb. 3. Flag football was confirmed on the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and the event is intended in part to "preview the elite athleticism and competition" of the sport. The Pro Bowl will be held the same week the 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.



The NFL is moving its Pro Bowl event to the Moscone Center in San Francisco to coincide with the Super Bowl LX game to be held in the South Bay.

The Pro Bowl – a flag football game between the AFC and NFC – will be held on Feb. 3, and is intended to "preview the elite athleticism and competition" of the sport ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Flag football was confirmed on the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, marking the first time the sport will be included in the Olympic games.

What they're saying:

"The revamped programming gives the league’s best athletes an opportunity to compete during the NFL’s biggest week of the year, surrounded by their families, friends and select fans, and provides all fans with a must-see TV event that helps culminate the end of the season," the NFL said in a press release.

The Pro Bowl will be 7-on-7, and will take place on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones. Scoring plays worth the traditional six points with a 1-point conversion from the 5-yard line, and a 2-point conversion option from the 10-yard line.

The all-star game will also incorporate fan voting, allowing viewers beginning Thanksgiving to vote as often as they would like to help determine the NFC and AFC team rosters.

"We are dedicated to making the Pro Bowl Games a prime-time television event that will enhance Super Bowl week," said Burke Magnus, ESPN president of content. "Our shared vision focuses on using a production approach that spotlights the world's best players in a manner unique to the Pro Bowl Games format, while highlighting flag football and its emergence on the global sports landscape."

Big picture view:

The 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.