'Turkey, family... football': NFL pays tribute to the great John Madden during Thanksgiving Day games

The NFL is paying tribute to legendary sports announcer and former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden this Thanksgiving with a special new coin and jersey patches for Thanksgiving Day games.

The NFL posted photos of the coins that will be used for the coin toss before each game that has Madden's silhouette on one side and the infamous "Turducken" on the other.

Madden used to give out turkey legs and other parts of the turkey-duck-chicken combo to players who had dominant performances in Thanksgiving Day games.

The tradition began in 1989 when Madden gave Philadelphia Eagles' defensive end Reggie White a turkey leg after a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Madden called 20 Thanksgiving Day games throughout his broadcast career, and he loved every minute of it.

"There's no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game," Madden said during a 1997 game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game. "There are just certain things that go together: the turkey, the family, the tradition, football. And we have it all today."

Teams playing in Thanksgiving Day games will wear a patch to commemorate the late Madden.

Madden died on Dec. 28, 2021 at the age of 85.

"I know he's up there, and I know he's smiling down," Madden's wife Virginia told a crowd in 2022 during a special event honoring her late husband.

She wanted Madden's memorial in Oakland.

"John believes in the town of Oakland, he believed in the Coliseum. Most of all, he believed in the Raiders," Virginia said during the event. "I believe in the Raiders. The Oakland Raiders."