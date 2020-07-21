NFL to cancel all preseason games in 2020: report

article

The NFL Players Association on Tuesday told players there will be no preseason games for the 2020 season, according to the NFL Network.

The league had earlier proposed cutting the usual four exhibition games in half and only playing two. The players wanted zero games.

The San Francisco 49ers were set to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 21 at Levi's Stadium.

The Players Association and the NFL on Monday moved closer towards starting the season during the pandemic after agreeing on new testing protocol. Players will be tested for COVID-19 every day, at least for the first two weeks of training camp. Testing would then be reduced as long as a positive rate stays under five percent.

