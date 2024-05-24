Nick Rekieta, MN lawyer and YouTuber, facing drug charge

article

Minnesota-based lawyer and online legal analyst Nick Rekieta is facing a drug charge in Kandiyohi County.

Rekieta was arrested Thursday along with his wife Kayla and a fellow online personality. Prosecutors filed charges against Rekieta and his wife on Friday for second-degree possession, child endangerment, and a gross misdemeanor firearm charge.

According to the charges, law enforcement attempted to execute a search warrant on May 23 at Rekieta’s home in Spicer and was greeted by a girl at the front door who would not let them inside.

After Rekieta refused to provide the door code, law enforcement used a door ram to get inside and found Kayla, Imholte, and four juveniles inside.

Law enforcement proceeded to search the master bedroom and bathroom, where they allegedly found a variety of drug paraphernalia, including three small baggies that tested positive for cocaine, eight green tablets that tested positive for Ketamine, and a digital scale, and several other items that tested positive for cocaine, charges claim.

Authorities also found a Sig Sauer AR with several magazines and loose ammunition underneath the bed, a spent shell casing on the bedroom floor, and located additional firearms and ammunition in the garage, according to court records.

Police took Rekieta and his wife Kayla into custody, and he told law enforcement that he and his wife stayed in the master bedroom, where law enforcement claimed to find most of the drug paraphernalia, but allegedly refused to answer questions about the cocaine, according to court records.

Before his arrest, some online users had raised concerns about Rekieta's health this week sharing a clip of him appearing to dose off during a stream.

Law enforcement noted Rekeita had several injuries to his arms at the time of his arrest. They described the injuries as sores that are common with controlled substance users, charges said.

Rekieta, who owns a law firm based in Spicer, Minn., saw his online following skyrocket during the pandemic, as he covered cases including Kyle Rittenhouse's trial and Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard.

He has more than 150,000 followers on Twitter and nearly 450,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Rekieta and his wife are set to make their first court appearance on Friday morning.