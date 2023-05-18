The man accused of murdering Cash App founder Bob Lee pleaded not guilty in a San Francisco courtroom Thursday morning.

Judge Victor Hwang ordered Nima Momeni, 38, to be kept in jail without bail, saying there was a high probability his release could result in great bodily harm to others. Momeni who appeared in an orange jumpsuit, did not speak. His attorney Paula Canny entered the plea on his behalf.

Canny told reporters that her client did not mean to kill Lee.

"I'm going to say my defense is, it is an accident with a cross between self-defense and accident," she said. "There was no premeditation, deliberation, absolutely not."

Prosecutors said Momeni stabbed Lee multiple times with a kitchen knife after a dispute involving Momeni's younger sister, Khazar Elyassnia. She appeared in court Thursday alongside Momeni’s mother. Prosecutors said that Momeni’s DNA was found on the blade handle of the knife and Lee’s blood was on the blade.

Lee was found on a San Francisco street in the Rincon Hill neighborhood on April 4. His death shocked San Francisco’s tech community.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said evidence points to Momeni as the killer.

"We absolutely don't believe this is a who done it. We believe that we have the murderer of Mr. Lee, and that's Mr. Momeni. So there is no question on our minds that we charged the correct person who killed Mr. Lee," said Jenkins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.