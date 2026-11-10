CashApp founder killing: Nima Momeni sentenced nearly two years after conviction
SAN FRANCISCO - The man convicted in the killing of CashApp founder Bob Lee was sentenced Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court, nearly two years after he was convicted in the 2023 stabbing that occurred in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood.
The judge sentenced Nima Momeni to 16 years to life behind bars with credit for time served, plus restitution and fees. The amount of credit for time served is unclear.
Conviction in Bob Lee's death
Timeline:
Momeni was found guilty of second-degree murder in December 2024, but his sentencing has been delayed as his legal team pushed for a new trial on the allegations of racial bias.
Momeni stabbed Lee three times with a kitchen knife near the base of the Bay Bridge.
During the trial, prosecutors said Momeni sought revenge for his younger sister, Khazar, after she was sexually assaulted by a drug dealer. Momeni blamed Lee, saying the tech executive used drugs with her and introduced her to the dealer.
Jury deemed Momeni guilty
What they're saying:
Momeni testified that Lee attacked him first and that he was acting in self-defense, but a jury found him guilty of murder after seven days of deliberation.
Momeni's legal team previously tried to overturn the conviction using the California Racial Justice Act.
Efforts to overturn jury's conviction
The backstory:
They argued the conviction should be overturned due to alleged racial or ethnic bias, saying prosecutors referred to Momeni as an "animal" and mentioned his Middle Eastern culture during the original trial.
The judge denied that claim in September after finding no evidence of racial bias.
The Source: Information in this story came from previous KTVU reporting on the stabbing of Bob Lee and eventual conviction of Nima Momeni. The sentencing was reported by KTVU reporter Christien Kafton who was present in the courtroom on Nov. 10, 2026.