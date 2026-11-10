CashApp founder killing: Nima Momeni sentenced nearly two years after conviction

The Brief Nima Momeni was found guilty of second-degree murder in December 2024, but his sentencing has been delayed as his legal team pushed for a new trial on allegations of racial bias. Momeni stabbed CashApp founder Bob Lee three times with a kitchen knife near the base of the Bay Bridge in 2023. He was sentenced Tuesday, nearly two years after he was convicted by the San Francisco jury.



The man convicted in the killing of CashApp founder Bob Lee was sentenced Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court, nearly two years after he was convicted in the 2023 stabbing that occurred in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood.

The judge sentenced Nima Momeni to 16 years to life behind bars with credit for time served, plus restitution and fees. The amount of credit for time served is unclear.

Conviction in Bob Lee's death

Timeline:

Momeni was found guilty of second-degree murder in December 2024, but his sentencing has been delayed as his legal team pushed for a new trial on the allegations of racial bias.

Momeni stabbed Lee three times with a kitchen knife near the base of the Bay Bridge.

During the trial, prosecutors said Momeni sought revenge for his younger sister, Khazar, after she was sexually assaulted by a drug dealer. Momeni blamed Lee, saying the tech executive used drugs with her and introduced her to the dealer.

Jury deemed Momeni guilty

What they're saying:

Momeni testified that Lee attacked him first and that he was acting in self-defense, but a jury found him guilty of murder after seven days of deliberation.

Momeni's legal team previously tried to overturn the conviction using the California Racial Justice Act.

Efforts to overturn jury's conviction

The backstory:

They argued the conviction should be overturned due to alleged racial or ethnic bias, saying prosecutors referred to Momeni as an "animal" and mentioned his Middle Eastern culture during the original trial.

The judge denied that claim in September after finding no evidence of racial bias.