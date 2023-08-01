A San Francisco judge ruled Tuesday that a trial may proceed against Nima Momeni for the alleged murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee with a kitchen knife.

Prosecutors had been presenting evidence over two days in a preliminary hearing in which the judge reviewed whether there was enough evidence for the case to go before a jury.

Momen, 38, knifed Lee, 43, in his car and left him on a San Francisco street in April, prosecutors have said.

Momeni was allegedly upset about Lee's relationship with his sister.

Defense attorneys said that Momeni was friendly with Lee and had no reason to attack him.

Momeni remains in jail and has pleaded not guilty. He was arrested a week after Lee's April 4 death.