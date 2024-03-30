Nine people displaced after early morning fire in San Francisco

A fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning and left nine people displaced in San Francisco's Mission District, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

SFFD was called about a large fire that was reportedly spreading from vehicles to nearby buildings on Weise Street, between 15th and 16th streets, just before 2 a.m. Fire crews arrived within minutes and found an active blaze.

Firefighters entered the apartment buildings to extinguish the flames and search for victims inside. Several residents were found and led outside to safety, and two injuries were reported.

The fire was raised to a three-alarm when fire crews on scene saw just how much the flames had spread. More fire crews arrived to support the original responders.

Video shared by SFFD shows several firefighters spraying water on cars nearby that are engulfed in flames. Nine people were displaced after the fire, and the American Red Cross will be assisting them.

SFFD noted that another fire earlier this week started nearby at Saint John the Evangelist Episcopal Church on 15th Street. The church was not damaged in the most recent fire.