Nine people injured in Fairfield wrong-way DUI crash

Nine people were injured, three of them seriously, early Saturday morning when a car driving the wrong way on Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield struck two vehicles head-on, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred at 12:03 a.m. when a white Toyota Corolla - heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between Chadbourne Road and the state Highway 12 junction.

All nine people who were injured - including children ages 5 and 11, and a 17-year-old - were taken to NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield. One of them was listed in critical condition Saturday.

The driver of the Corolla was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the CHP said.

The injured were from Fairfield, Suisun City and Roseville; no other specific information was available on the victims.

The CHP is asking for the public's help in determining when the Corolla began driving the wrong way on I-80, or any other pertinent accident information. Call the CHP's non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the CHP's Solano Area Office at (707) 428-2100.