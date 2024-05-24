Nintendo heading to San Francisco's Union Square

article

Pokémon lovers, rejoice! Nintendo is coming to San Francisco.

In an announcement Friday, the Japanese-based video game company announced it will open an official store in Union Square.

Nintendo San Francisco will open sometime in 2025, the company said, and be the second official location in the United States.

The other Nintendo store is in New York City.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed proudly announced the news.

"This is great news for Union Square and fans from everywhere!" she wrote on social media. "We're excited for San Francisco’s future and look forward to welcoming this iconic brand to our City."

Union Square and downtown San Francisco have been hit particularly hard with storefront vacancies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes the closure announcements of the flagship Macy's store, as well as Shreve & Co., Zara, Northface, H&M, Crate & Barrel, The Gap, Uniqlo and Barney's.