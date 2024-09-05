No charges for Oakland police officer linked to Antioch grow house

article

The Brief No charges were filed against Oakland police officer Samson Liu for an illegal grow house, but he is on leave from department. Antioch is a hub for illegal marijuana grow houses. NORML, a nonprofit that advocates for marijuana reform, believes illicit activity exists because cannabis isn't legal throughout U.S.



No charges are being filed against an Oakland police officer as new details surfaced when state agents conducted an illegal grow house operation in Antioch at a home that he owns, KTVU has learned.

A total of 80 pounds of cannabis flowers stored in trash bags were seized from Officer Samson Liu's property on Sierra Trail Way on April 30, which is valued at $132,000, according to the California Department of Cannabis Control. The agency also shared video clips of their operation.

However, on Thursday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office told KTVU that prosecutors received the misdemeanor case in June and decided not to file charges due "to the lack of sufficient evidence needed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

The DA did not identify the homeowner of that address by name. State agents said they believe that Liu was renting out the home to someone else, but they did not know the specifics.

KTVU reached out to Liu on Thursday by phone and email and did not hear back. KTVU also reached out to his attorney, Julia Fox, who was unavailable for comment and union, who declined to speak.

Last week, Oakland police confirmed that Liu was placed on paid administrative leave following the operation.

The illegal grow operation was first reported by CNN.

Laundry and boxes are seen in a home on Sierra Trail Way owned by Oakland police officer Samson Liu on April 30, 2024. Photo: Dept. of Cannabis Control

The Department of Cannabis Control raided another home in Antioch that day, also on Sierra Trail Way, where video they shared showed mature plants, faulty electrical wiring and tubs of chemicals strewn about the home.

According to the state, Antioch is a hub of illegal grow houses.

Since 2021, the agency has served 87 search warrants in Contra Costa County; 52 of those in Antioch.

Since 2023, the Contra Costa County DA has charged 15 cases sent to them by the Department of Cannabis Control; seven of them were from Antioch.

Antioch is by far the city in the Bay Area with the most illegal grow houses, according to the Department of Cannabis Control.

In California, only Los Angeles surpasses Antioch in the number of marijuana raids, with a total of 89.

The Department of Cannabis Control enter a home in Antioch on Sierra Trail Way on April 30. Photo: DCC

"The housing markets are pretty good," Department of Cannabis Control Cmdr. Kevin McInerney told KTVU on Thursday. "The houses are generally worth in the million dollar range where they're purchased. Also, it's easier to conceal in suburban America, where as long as nobody smells it, nobody sees it, nobody knows what's going on and leaves their neighbors alone."

While recreational use of cannabis is legal in California, illegal grows often come with environmental hazards, like toxic pesticides, and illegal firearms, McInerney emphazied.

State agents also look to find other crimes associated with the houses, such as money laundering, tax evasion and firearm possession to add to the marijuana charges, he said.

The key players in these marijuana rings and illegal grow houses in California are often members of organized crime organizations overseas, McInerney said.

Morgan Fox, political director for the national nonprofit, NORML, which aims to reform marijuana laws, said the only reasons these types of law enforcement operations exist is because cannabis is still illegal in more than half the states in this country.

And even in California, where cannabis is legal, Fox said the "licensed industry is heavily overregulated and overtaxed."

Fox said these factors create an incentive for people to "try to undercut the legal and regulated market."

"As long as prohibition continues to be the law of the land at the federal level and is in place in the majority of states now," Fox said, "there's going to be a continued market for illicitly produced cannabis."

In Fox's opinion, if society wants to stop spending "lots of resources and potentially endangering law enforcement by doing enforcement raids, we can make the conditions better for the regulated industry."



