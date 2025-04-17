Sonoma County Fair cancels horse racing for 2025

article

The Brief The announcement comes on the heels of the closure at Golden Gate Fields and the end of stabling at Alameda County Fairgrounds. The fair's CEO says the elimination is due to a declining horse population in Northern California. The Sonoma County Fair is Aug. 1–10.



The Sonoma County Fair is canceling horse racing for their 2025 event due to a declining horse population in Northern California, officials say.

What we know:

In a statement released on Thursday, the fair's CEO said there were lengthy discussions, but ultimately it was decided to cancel this tradition that has been a part of the fair since 1936. They said the population decline is related to last year's closing of Golden Gate Fields and last month's elimination of stabling at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

Because of these changes, Sonoma County Fair's CEO said there has been a shift to Southern California and other out-of-state race facilities for horse owners, trainers and support workers.

"Although the proud heritage of horse racing has been lost for 2025, the focus of the Fair’s agriculture, education, exhibits and entertainment will be enhanced because of this change," said fair CEO Matthew Daly.

Berkeley's Golden Gate Fields lasted 83 years, but struggled to survive as the industry changed. The track also faced pressure from animal advocacy groups to close.

Stabling at Alameda County Fairgrounds ended due to financial and regulatory changes, officials said.

What's next:

As for the Sonoma County Fair, they said their board of directors would be open to bringing horse racing back if conditions changed and if the horse-racing industry saw revitalization.

The fair is from August 1 through 10 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. For more information click here.