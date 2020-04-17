No large 4/20 gatherings in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

Monday is April 20th and traditionally that means thousands of cannabis fans show up to Golden Gate Park celebrate all things marijuana. City leaders are saying cannabis celebrants are not welcome this year. Cannabis culture will have to be on hold this 4/20 due to COVID-19.

In years' past 4/20 has drawn thousands of cannabis fans to Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park. This year the city is warning that in light of the social distancing public health directives, public 4/20 celebrations are officially canceled. "Stay home for 4/20, don't come to San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed. "We are not welcoming any large gatherings of any nature not just during 4/20 but at any other time."

San Francisco police say fencing will surround hippie hill and officers will be on scene ready to cite and arrest if necessary. "You will see officers in the parks," said Chief Bill Scott from the San Francisco Police Department. "You will see streets closed you will see us out with the area fenced off and we want to remind people please do not engage in 4/20 festivities."

None other than the Bay Area rapper E-40 taking to twitter on message, saying public celebrations for 4/20 make no sense this year. "This is the Bay, stay strong, we love 4/20 but lets not get out there in crowds and lets not do that. It's gotta be canceled this year," said E-40.

San Francisco cannabis dispensaries saying safety is their top priority, urging users to create real community in the virtual world to celebrate. "We're not giving up on 4/20," said Sara Moser-Feinbergfrom the Apothecarium. "We're suggesting that people do 4/20 in place. We're highly encouraging people to order for pickup and delivery."

San Francisco police are going to be working with rangers and recreation and parks to make sure celebrants to simply take 4/20 festivities to some other park in the city.

They say the stakes are simply too high for people to get high with each other.