Expand / Collapse search

No major wind expected for at least 5 days; Halloween forecast looks clear and cool

Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
News
KTVU FOX 2

Halloween forecast: Dry, clear, chilly

It's going to be dry and a bit chilly. Forecast this evening is mid-50s to the 60s. Red flag warning has expired

OAKLAND, Calif. - After a week of whipping winds and raging fires, Thursday's Halloween forecast looks remarkably calm, clear and cool. 

Filled with pumpkin and candy emojis, the National Weather Service tweeted that the weather will be very pleasant and sunny in the day. But the meteorologists suggested a coat for tonight's trick-or-treaters as temperatures might dip to the mid-50s.

The Red Flag warning - the third in one week - expired Wednesday at 4 p.m., meaning that firefighters battling the Kincade Fire, in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties, will have a better chance at containing the blaze. The fire is currently 45% contained and has charged about 77,000 acres. 

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said there are no major winds expected for at least the next five days. 