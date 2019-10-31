No major wind expected for at least 5 days; Halloween forecast looks clear and cool

After a week of whipping winds and raging fires, Thursday's Halloween forecast looks remarkably calm, clear and cool.

Filled with pumpkin and candy emojis, the National Weather Service tweeted that the weather will be very pleasant and sunny in the day. But the meteorologists suggested a coat for tonight's trick-or-treaters as temperatures might dip to the mid-50s.

The Red Flag warning - the third in one week - expired Wednesday at 4 p.m., meaning that firefighters battling the Kincade Fire, in Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties, will have a better chance at containing the blaze. The fire is currently 45% contained and has charged about 77,000 acres.

KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said there are no major winds expected for at least the next five days.