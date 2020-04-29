No one tests positive for coronavirus in small California town of Bolinas

Not one of the nearly 1,800 people who live in the small, western Marin County coastal town Bolinas tested positive for the coronavirus last week in a privately funded UCSF study, health officials told the Marin Independent Journal.

Why this occurred and how unusual it has not yet been explained, though one obvious connection could be that the beach town is reclusive and remote. A cardboard sign hung on a fence reads: "Bolinas closed to visitors for duration of pandemic."

Bolinas, 13 miles northwest of San Francisco, is also abut 85 percent white.

To compare, a testing site in the bustling and more demographically diverse city of Hayward of 4,000 saw 11 percent of the people test positive for the virus.

In his opinion, Marin County’s chief public health officer Dr. Willis said that strict shelter-in-place orders worked.

“This is a sign to me that we really did get in front of this and interrupt transmission,” he told the newspaper, noting there have been no confirmed cases in Bolinas since the first Marin County diagnosis was reported on March 9.

Dr. Bryan Greenhouse, a UCSF infectious disease specialist and one of the study’s leaders, declined to discuss the study’s findings with the IJ, saying that the team of researchers is still in the process of notifying participants of their results.

He said the team plans to make a formal announcement to the community about the outcomes of the study later this week. Researchers are also awaiting results from antibody tests, which Greenhouse anticipates will be available sometime next month.

As part of a parallel study, the same UCSF researchers tested nearly 6,000 people in San Francisco's predominantly Latino Mission District over four days last week. Those results also have not been made public.

BOLINAS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: A medical professional administers a coronavirus (covid-19) test at a drive thru testing location conducted by staffers from University of California, San Francisco Medical Center (UCSF) in the parking lot of the Bolin

