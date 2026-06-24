No tolerance for hate or crime at SF Pride this weekend, officials say

The Brief San Francisco is gearing up for Pride festivities this weekend, including Sunday's parade. Police plan to fan out across parade route downtown. The District Attorney warns of zero-tolerance for hate or criminal activity.



San Francisco city and police officials said Wednesday that they want people to enjoy Pride festivities this weekend — including the popular parade on Sunday — and that they will be on the lookout for criminal activity.

"All of the leaders up here know how important this weekend is, and we are ready," Mayor Daniel Lurie said while flanked by a host of officials at a news conference at San Francisco police headquarters.

Lurie said his message is simple: "Look out for one another. Report anything concerning and know that every first responder, city worker and volunteer has one goal: to help everyone celebrate safely."

Hundreds of thousands expected at SF Pride Parade

What we know:

The annual Pride festivities and parade on Sunday are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people from around the world to San Francisco. Police say they’re working with state and federal partners to monitor any potential threats while making sure people enjoy themselves.

"You’ll see many of our officers – including me – wearing Pride patches," said Police Chief Derrick Lew, gesturing to a multicolored patch on his shoulder. "As always, we’re excited to showcase San Francisco, and our longstanding status as a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ+ community."

No tolerance for hate, DA says

What they're saying:

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says she and other city leaders will have no tolerance for hate.

Just last week, she charged a man with a hate crime for allegedly spray-painting a homophobic message outside a Castro District flower shop and punching a witness.

"There will be accountability if anything like that happens here, and so as much as we want to be joyous, we also have to take this occasion very seriously," Jenkins said.

Suzanne Ford, executive director of SF Pride agreed, saying, "I think we all have the responsibility of demonstrating that we can work together to make sure that the LGBTQ community is centered for this weekend."

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said those who don’t behave will go straight to jail.

"The one mode of transportation we want to make sure all of you avoid this weekend is the party buses that the sheriff’s department will have out there," Miyamoto said.

City officials are urging everyone to celebrate responsibly, don’t drink and drive or accept drinks from strangers and to report any suspicious activity.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan