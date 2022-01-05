Nonprofit reports COVID outbreaks at 2 shelters in San Francisco

article

The nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul of San Francisco on Wednesday reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at two shelters in the city.

The Division Circle Navigation Center on South Van Ness Avenue has had more than half of its 88 residents test positive as well as three staff members, while the Multi-Service Center South on Fifth Street has had 17 clients and nine staff members infected with the virus.

"This one really surprised us," Shari Wooldridge, executive director of the nonprofit, said in a statement. "It just suddenly flared at both shelters."

Officials with St. Vincent de Paul, which started in Paris and established its San Francisco chapter in 1860, said quarantine hotels are reaching capacity so the nonprofit is working with the city to find places for its clients to stay isolated after testing positive.

