Nonprofit's van stolen and torched: alert citizen, quick police response led to recovery, 2 arrests

There was a happy ending for a nonprofit that had its van stolen by thieves in Vallejo.

The founder said the vehicle was recovered within hours of being stolen thanks to community engagement and quick action by police.

"You can see they got the paint really good," Ryan Sarna pointed to the damage on his van that police helped recover after thieves stole and torched it early Wednesday morning.

It was taken while parked in the driveway of Sarna's home in Vallejo.

In addition to the peeling paint, the thieves also tore off the driver's side view mirror.

Sarna uses the van to transport student-athletes, and volunteers for the Coach Sarna Youth Football League he founded three years ago.

As soon as Sarna noticed the van was stolen, he called 911 and posted on social media.

"I saw them blowtorching the stickers off both sides of the truck," said witness Harry Morehouse, who saw the thieves with the van about two blocks away from Sarna's home.

Morehouse was on his way to work. He happens to be a coach who works with Sarna.

Morehouse called the police and Sarna. Feeling grateful and relieved, Sarna rushed to the scene.

Vallejo police said they arrested a man and a woman, both with extensive criminal history, and charged them with possession of a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia.

Sarna thanked the police for catching the thieves and finding the van. He says he'll be adding security measures to protect the vehicle.

"I felt betrayed too. I'm part of his family and league," said Morehouse.

Sarna is in a league of his own. He said he started the nonprofit to help children from preschool through high school.

"When people destroy the van, you're basically saying that what he's doing for little kids out here in Vallejo is not important," said Kylie Schultz who is a flag football quarterback for the league.

The league has grown from 120 children to 2,000 since 2021.

Sarna said he does not turn away any child whose family cannot afford to pay. His league is funded largely by volunteer fundraising events and donations.

He said the van just had the logo wrapped a few months ago and that it was expensive. But the vehicle is still operational.

"You know what, with the community coming together, we could bring the van back again," said Sarna.

He is resilient.

Sarna plans to use the van to drive volunteers to an event this Wednesday.

He has started an online fundraiser to help pay for repairs.

