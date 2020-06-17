Nooses found at Oakland's Lake Merritt being treated as hate crimes

article

Several nooses found hanging from trees at Oakland's Lake Merritt will be investigated as a hate crime, the city's mayor said Wednesday.

Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted those "symbols of racial violence have no place in Oakland and will not be tolerated."

Nooses were often used in the lynching of African Americans and can be a painful reminder of the country's dark past.

A day earlier, the Oakland Police Department investigated a report of nooses near the lake, but told KTVU that they were exercise ropes "tied to trees in the area."

Even if they were simply exercise ropes, Schaaf said the optics reek of racism.

"Reports that these were part of exercise equipment do not remove nor excuse their tortuous and terrorizing effects," Schaaf's statement said. "Objects that invoke such terror will not be tolerated in Oakland's public spaces."