NorCal man accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to teen gets 8 years in prison

A Monterey County man was sentenced to more than eight years, in prison after he was convicted of selling pills laced with fentanyl via social media.

Edward Tellez Solis, 27, was sentenced Monday to federal prison for distributing fentanyl-laced, fake oxycodone pills on social media and possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

The Marina resident was also accused of selling fake pills to a 15-year-old boy who died from an overdose.

Federal prosecutors said the 15-year-old boy died after taking fake oxycodone pills, also known as "blues" or "M30," laced with fentanyl and sold by Tellez Solis in March 2022.

Tellez Solis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors said that Tellez Solis used social media apps like Snapchat and Telegram to advertise, sell, and distribute fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, ecstasy/MDMA, Hydrocodone/Norco tablets, marijuana, and Xanax tablets.

In March 2022, Tellez Solis delivered at least nine M30 pills to the boy, who soon died from an overdose, federal officials said.

When officers searched Tellez Solis' car, they found more than $17,000 in cash, a loaded gun, three fully loaded magazines, and almost 90 rounds of ammo.

His home yielded more than $98,000 in cash, officials said.

What they're saying:

"While this sentence brings a measure of justice to the community for this crime, it can never undo the pain and devastation the defendant’s reprehensible actions caused the victim’s family," said United States Attorney Craig H. Missakian. "We will continue to work closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners to fight the scourge of fentanyl and other illegal narcotics pouring over our border. We owe the victim’s family and the people of the Northern District of California nothing less."

"Edward Tellez Solis used social media as a superhighway to sell lethal drugs and line his pockets with the proceeds. [Monday's] sentencing marks a crucial step in bringing justice to the victim and a family devastated by the scourge of fentanyl," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. "We will be relentless in our pursuit of unscrupulous drug dealers who distribute poison in our community."

Once released from prison, Tellez Solis will serve three years on supervised release. He must also pay nearly $30,000 in restitution to the teen's family, federal officials said.