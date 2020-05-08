North Bay counties begin easing restrictions; florists gear up for Mother's Day

article

Starting Friday, parts of the Bay Area will enter into Phase 2 of a 4-step plan to reopen California.

Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, plan to follow the state modifications and ease restrictions.

But Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties will not make any changes to the shelter in place order.

Moving into Phase 2 is something each individual county will do at is own pace.

"Now is not the time to let down our guard," said Contra Costa County Health Officer Chris Farnitano. "The virus has not gone away. It has not gotten any less deadly.”

Businesses that want to reopen will have to follow a long list of recommendations. This includes additional training, disinfecting protocols, and physical distancing guidelines.

In Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties, some non-essential businesses can reopen with curbside service.

This includes book stores and florists, clothing and sporting goods stores, and toy stores. Some employees can return to non-essential manufacturing jobs.

Restaurants, malls, and gyms will stay closed.