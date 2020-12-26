North Bay fire season is finally ending, Cal Fire announces

Cal Fire announced the North Bay's disastrous 2020 fire season will officially come to an end on Monday morning.

The recent rainstorms and cooler temperatures prompted Cal Fire on Thursday to transition out of peak fire season in six North Bay counties, including Napa, Solano, and Sonoma.

"Cal Fire will continue to maintain staffing to meet any potential threat, as well as maintaining the ability to strategically move resources to areas that remain at a higher threat level," Cal Fire said in a release.

The 2020 fire season was one of the worst in the region ever. It lasted nearly a month longer than the previous two fire seasons.

This year, firefighters responded to 600 wildfires that burned more than 650 square miles across the North Bay.

MORE: Plan released to reduce massive wildfires in US West

Advertisement

The majority of the land burned is attributed to the LNU Lightning Complex fire, California's fifth-largest blaze ever with 363,220 acres charred. Also in Napa and Sonoma counties was the Glass fire. It burned over 67,000 acres and claimed 600 homes.

As the season concludes, it marks one chapter of a dangerous trend that has ravaged California in recent years and has accelerated the fight against climate change.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter