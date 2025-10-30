North Bay mouth and foot artist featured in national calendar

The Brief Sonoma County artist Alona Tillman, born with arthrogryposis, paints using her mouth and feet; her work appears in the MFPA calendar. Her art highlights Sonoma County’s farm life and vineyards and provides her income and recognition. She founded an organization that offers painting-and-wine classes to raise awareness for mouth and foot artists.



A Sonoma County artist is gaining attention for her impressionistic landscapes, and her technique, using only her mouth and feet to paint.

A rare condition

This year, one of Alona Tillman’s landscape paintings was selected for the U.S. edition of the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA) calendar, an international association representing more than 800 artists worldwide.

Tillman, who was born with arthrogryposis, a rare condition that affected the development of her hands, has been creating art since she was 5-years old.

"I feel like I have the most control using my mouth," Tillman said from her Sonoma County studio. "I’ll put the paintbrush between my teeth and use my tongue to brace the tool."

Proceeds from the calendar, along with holiday cards and prints, go directly back to the artists.

"Definitely to be recognized for what you love doing, it feels great," said Tillman. "I’ve been lucky enough to have my art published quite a few times, but regardless of that, you still get a monthly income through the association."

Art is therapy and expression

Tillman said art has long served as both therapy and a form of expression. "During that time of being in the hospital, I used art as a healing mechanism and as an escape," said Tillman.

Her work often reflects the agricultural beauty of Sonoma County, featuring cows, chickens, and vineyards. "Living here, it’s such an ag-rich environment, so I like to paint what’s around me," said Tillman.

Bringing people together

She also recently launched ArtXcursion, a venture offering painting-and-wine classes that not only bring people together but also raise awareness about artists who paint using their mouths and feet.

"I was just inspired after being accepted into MFPA to continue that story and spread the word about what we do," she said.

The MFPA calendar showcasing Tillman’s work is available at MFPAUSA.com.

