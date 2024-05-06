North Carolina man disappears after auditioning for band in San Francisco

article

A North Carolina family is worried after their loved one disappeared following an audition for a band in San Francisco.

The family of Eric Travers, 30, said they have not heard from him since April 30, and that his phone has been dead since then, according to a GoFundMe page created to aid in the search for Travers.

Travers traveled from Asheville, North Carolina to San Francisco.

"This is unlike him, he always stays in contact with me, and always calls me or my mother in an emergency situation, he has our numbers memorized," his brother, Kyle Travers wrote.

Travers said that his brother had checked into a hotel room after the audition and planned to record some music and explore San Francisco. According to a missing persons flier for Eric Travers, he checked into the Cathedral Hill Hotel in the Tenderloin.

His family has not disclosed the name of the band he auditioned for.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed that Travers' family filed a missing persons report on May 2. The police department said Travers was last reported to be wearing a black and orange Giants baseball hat, blue and white silk shirt, white pants, and blue and white running shoes.

"He has not returned to the hotel he was staying at to retrieve his things, and he also missed his flight home, which is very unlike him as well," Kyle Travers wrote in the GoFundMe post.

He explained that his brother suffers from severe epilepsy, and all his medications were left behind in the hotel room he hasn't revisited, saying, "he needs them to survive. Leading me to believe (God forbid) some foul play may be involved here. Eric would go back for his medications."

Authorities are investigating Travers' disappearance.

The Travers family is raising funds to hire a private investigator to find the missing man. Kyle Travers said that the funds would also help cover the expenses of his travel from North Carolina to San Francisco to look for his brother.