North Carolina mother charged in 2nd infant co-sleeping death

A North Carolina mother is charged with the death of her infant as a result of co-sleeping. Authorities said it's the second baby to die from co-sleeping at the hands of the mother.

Wilmington Police said 24-year-old Mackenzie Katlyn Reed is charged with felony child abuse serious injury, involuntary manslaughter and child abuse/neglect serious physical injury.

Police said the recent charges stem from an incident that happened in October 2023 when officers responded to a home over a report of an unconscious infant.

First responders unsuccessfully tried to revive the baby.

Authorities said in 2022, Reed had another child who died under similar circumstances.

Reed is in jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Co-sleeping and bed-sharing are two terms that are often used interchangeably – yet they’re not the same. Co-sleeping actually refers to sleeping next to or in the same room as a child, while bed-sharing means sleeping on the same surface, such as a bed, sofa, or chair.

