North Carolina police seize Glock pistol disguised as Nerf gun during drug raid

During a search warrant executed in North Carolina last week, officers confiscated drugs and a Glock model 19 pistol that was disguised as a toy Nerf gun.

RELATED: Peruvian police officers dress as Santa, elf for undercover drug bust

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on Facebook of the gun, which was painted blue and orange. The colors are similar to most Nerf toy guns, which are known for shooting small foam dart bullets.

Photograph of a real gun disguised as Nerf toy in NC drug raid. ((Catawba County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook))

The altered pistol had a fifty-round drum magazine.

"Firearms of this type, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to law enforcement," police wrote on Facebook. "Firearms, in general, are commonly seized in conjunction with searches were (sic) felony amounts of narcotics are present."

Advertisement

During the raid, police also confiscated approximately $2,300 in U.S. currency and large quantities of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana.

One man, Damien Alonzo Burch, 35, was arrested and charged with felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession of mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Burch was issued a $20,000 unsecured bond and made his first court appearance on March, 18.

