Santa Rosa police arrest man suspected of string of burglaries and attempts

The Brief A 48-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested on Sunday on allegations of multiple burglaries, attempted burglaries, and stealing a vehicle. The suspect, Brian Galban, allegedly targeted at least five residences.



The suspect, Brian Galban, was booked for multiple allegations with bail set at $1 million bond.

The backstory:

Santa Rosa police received multiple reports Saturday night and Sunday morning that someone was breaking into residences and attempting to break into others.

It was unclear at the time if it was the same person, but police continued to receive similar descriptions of the person, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The first call came at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday from a homeowner in the 3600 block of Hacienda Drive, who reported finding a man inside his home, in the bathroom.

The man fled after being confronted.

Police searched the neighborhood with the assistance of a drone and a police dog but did not find the person.

At about 7 a.m. on Sunday, a resident on Lurline Place called police to report her neighbor's home had been ransacked while they were out of town.

Part of a string:

Three more attempted burglaries were reported shortly after, including one in the 2000 block of Woodward Drive and two more on Webb Drive.

All of those reports said a man was trying to enter residences.

Galban was found by police at Yulupa Avenue and Sonoma Avenue. He was allegedly in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police alerted the owner, who alleged that his wallet had also been stolen from the garage the vehicle was in.

Galban was booked on allegations of residential burglary, vehicle theft, and multiple related charges.