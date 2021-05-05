Northern California bar owner caught selling fake COVID vaccination cards

article

A bar owner in Northern California was busted for selling fraudulent COVID vaccination cards.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control opened an investigation into dealings at the Old Corner Saloon in Clements after receiving a complaint that fake vaccine cards were being sold out of the bar.

On several occasions in April, undercover agents were able to purchase fraudulent vaccine cards at the bar, which is located at 18783 East California Highway 88.

As a result, agents arrested the owner of the bar, which is a violation of the California Penal Code.

"It is disheartening to have members in our community show flagrant disregard for public health in the midst of a pandemic," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. "Distributing, falsifying or purchasing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards is against the law and endangers yourself and those around you."

After a search warrant was executed at the bar, agents recovered materials related to the distribution of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.