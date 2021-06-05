Expand / Collapse search

Northern California wildfire leads to the evacuation casino, 40 homes

Associated Press
The River Fire, burning in Redding, Calif., can be seen here on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3:17 p.m., on the AlertWildfire HerdPeak camera.

REDDING, Calif. - A wildfire that broke out in far Northern California led to temporary evacuations of a casino and some 40 rural homes, authorities said Saturday.

The fire burned at least 7 acres of thick, dry brush near Burney, a town of 3,000 located 43 miles northwest of Redding, the Shasta County Sheriff's office said. It was at least 20% contained.

Evacuations were ordered for the Pit River Casino. Most evacuated residents were allowed to return by 4 p.m., authorities said.

The blaze has been named the River Fire.