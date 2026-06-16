This Bay Area city approves new Costco gas station

The Brief Novato has approved a new Costco gas station after a five-year journey. The Vintage Oaks Shopping Center's existing Costco Wholesale store will get 14 dispensers to fuel 28 cars at a time. While the city of Novato has a ban on new gas stations, this development was approved before the ban went into place.



Novato has approved the pathway for a new Costco gas station after a long-contested five-year debate.

New gas station in town

What we know:



The existing Costco Wholesale store, located in the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center, will be receiving 14 new pumps, being able to fuel 28 cars at a time under a 10,000-square-foot canopy.

The council voted 4-1 last week to uphold the planning commission’s earlier decision to support the project.

While the city of Novato has a ban on new gas stations, this development was approved before the ban went into place.

The initial filing date was in April 2020, but has since been authorized by the city on June 10.

Costco gas for Novato

Why you should care:

According to the U.S. News and World Report , Costco Wholesale has been known to maintain cheaper prices for gas. They report that their gas tends to run at least 30 cents cheaper compared to other gas stations.

It's not clear exactly when the new gas station will be completed.