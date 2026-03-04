Novato man arrested for kidnapping 3-year-old during family dispute, child safe

article

The Brief A child was kidnapped in Novato on Wednesday during what police describe as a family dispute. The 39-year-old suspect was arrested in Novato and the child was unharmed. The suspect was booked into jail for kidnapping and both child and elder abuse.



A child was reunited with its parents and a Novato man was arrested for kidnapping, child abuse, and elder abuse, officials say.

What we know:

The Novato Police Department posted on social media on Wednesday that this all happened during a family dispute at a residence on Martin Drive.

Officers arrived at the residence at around 10:30 a.m.

Officials identified the kidnapping suspect as 39-year-old Benjamin Buckley of Novato. Buckley, who was known to the child, fled the area with the child in a silver Saturn sedan, according to police.

This caused Novato police dispatch to issue a countywide "be-on-the-lookout" alert, as well as roadblocks to be put into place by supporting law enforcement agencies.

Just as an Amber Alert was about to be sent, police said one of their patrol officers spotted Buckley and the child exiting the vehicle on Center Road.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail. The child was unharmed.

A Marin County judge enhanced bail for the suspect to the amount of $500,000.

The Source The Novato Police Department's Facebook page.