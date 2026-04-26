Novato police seek public's help in locating hit-and-run driver who struck child

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The Brief The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Vineyard Road and Sutro Avenue. The driver – described by police as an elderly woman – paused briefly before driving away from the scene, leaving the 8-year-old victim injured in the road.



Novato police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver of a car that left an 8-year-old child in the road after colliding with their bicycle.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Vineyard Road and Sutro Avenue, police said Saturday on social media.

The driver of the newer black Mercedes, described as an older woman, paused "briefly and acknowledged the child before driving away westbound on Vineyard Road, leaving the child on the road," police said.

A passerby stopped to help the child, who had minor injuries, police said. The good Samaritan called 911.

What you can do:

Anyone with surveillance video, witnessed the incident, or who has information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Novato Police Department at 415-897-4361.