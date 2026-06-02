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Alleged shoplifter arrested following crash in Lafayette

By
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette
Published June 2, 2026 6:18 PM PDT
Published June 2, 2026 6:18 PM PDT
Alleged shoplifter arrested following crash in Lafayette
Alleged shoplifter arrested following crash in Lafayette

Alleged shoplifter arrested following crash in Lafayette

An alleged shoplifter was taken into custody following a crash in Lafayette on Tuesday.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A suspected shoplifter was arrested after a crash in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon, while a second suspect remained at large, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. near Pleasant Hill Road. As officers searched for the suspects, authorities temporarily closed Springhill Road at Green Valley Drive.

Police have not released details about the alleged shoplifting incident that preceded the crash.

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Search for second suspect continues

What we know:

Authorities said they were searching for two men believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. One suspect was taken into custody, while the search for the second man remained ongoing Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency response at crash scene

Aerial footage showed sheriff's vehicles and police officers at the scene. An SUV and a sedan appeared to have been involved in the collision. Fire and emergency medical personnel also responded to the crash.

LafayetteCrime and Public Safety