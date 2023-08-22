Now hiring: Your dog could make $100 an hour promoting CBD peanut butter treats

article

Does your dog have a big, enthusiastic personality, great social skills and a love for peanut butter treats? If so, your canine companion might be the right candidate for a new job that fetches $100 an hour.

Pet wellness company Honest Paws is hiring "canine ambassadors" to promote what it called its fan-favorite Honest Paws Peanut Butter. The company's peanut butter products include cannabidiol (CBD), which Honest Paws described as safe and healthy. The company said the treats were also effective in promoting calmness and providing cognitive support for your pet.

SEE ALSO: Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo backyard, 2nd big cat sighting since Friday

The canine ambassador's job duties involve going to local parks, pet food stores, and other dog friendly venues to endorse the Honest Paws Peanut Butter.

Responsibilities also include being a treat-tester. "Be the star of live treat-tasting shows," the company wrote in its job posting, adding ambassadors can, "Show all the pups at the park how to sit, stay, and savor our peanut butter."

Pet wellness company Honest Paws is seeking "canine ambassadors" to promote its peanut butter treats.

The company was seeking the "pawfect" candidate that gets along well with other dogs and humans, can control impulses when a squirrel runs by, and is passionate about healthy, natural dog treats, noting that "drooling is allowed."

Honest Paws also said that the dog must come along with a handler available to provide accompaniment to events and assist "with the tricky stuff (like opening the peanut butter jar)."

The job benefits include playing at dog parks, gaining new fur-friends, and endless belly rubs.

SEE ALSO: Animal services issues highlighted in Sonoma County after horse mauled by dog

Honest Paws said it's an equal opportunity employer and that all dogs were welcomed to apply.

"We celebrate diversity in all its forms, from Corgis to Great Danes, and every breed in between!" the company stated.

Honest Paws specializes in natural wellness products for dogs and cats including cannabidiol (CBD) treats and tinctures.

To apply for the job, dog owners were asked to email the company at promotions@honestpaws.com with the following information:

Your name

Your email

Your city, state, and zip code

Your dog's name

A brief explanation (no more than 200 words) about what makes your canine companion the perfect pup for this position. (Feel free to include links to your dog's social media profiles, if available).

A picture of your dog

The deadline to apply is Sept. 1.