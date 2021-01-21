NYPD rescues dog 'Tinkerbell' from frigid Jamaica Bay

article

Members of the NYPD Harbor Team rescued a dog named Tinkberbell that was frantically trying to stay afloat in a frigid Jamaica Bay.

The officers were patrolling the area Wednesday morning when they spotted the dog. The officers quickly pulled Tinkerbell from the freezing water, wrapped him in a blanket and brought him to a local veterinarian, tweeted the NYPD.

Later in the day, the dog was reunited with its owners who posed for a photo with the dog and its rescuers outside the 100th Precinct.

"A happy ending to a cold wet morning. After failing her physical for the #SCUBA Team, Tinkerbell has been reunited with her owner Jason. Tinkerbell is in great health & looking forward to sleeping all day. Thanks to our Harbor team members for making this rescue paw-ssible."

