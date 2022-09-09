Oakland 1st city to give land to Native Americans as reparations

Oakland is the first city in California to use city-owned property as reparations for European settlers stealing Native American territories.

City leaders and along with an indigenous nonprofit, announced the five-acre land grant to the East Bay Ohlone Tribe on Thursday.

Under the proposed "cultural conservation easement," Oakland would retain ownership of the designated area, but the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust would have nearly full control over the use of the land, for cultural, environmental, and educational uses, in perpetuity, according to Oaklandside.

"This is just the beginning, this is just the beginning," said Oakland Councilman Sheng Thao. "I truly believe that it was your ancestor who led your daughters to this beautiful site.. This perfect site that overlooks the city of Oakland."

The tribal chairperson and co-founder of the land trust, Corrina Gould, says the trust hopes to open a cultural resource center at the site in the future.

According to Oaklandside, the plan to return the Joaquin Miller site has been in the works since 2018, when Mayor Libby Schaaf first met with Gould after watching the documentary "Beyond Recognition."

Schaaf wanted to know if there was anything Oakland could do.

The indigenous community members searched for a culturally significant spot and chose Sequoia Point off Skyline Boulevard.

